ATLANTA, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Print & Finishing (Advanced, APF) of Roswell, GA has just announced Health-Shield™, a new film lamination for printed materials. With increased awareness of infectious diseases, consumers, educators, healthcare professionals and those in the food industries are acutely aware of communicable health risks. With this in mind Advanced has developed a film lamination service that significantly reduces the growth of bacteria on the surface of printed materials.
APF's Health-Shield™ Lamination leverages an FDA approved and EPA registered silver based antimicrobial agent. This agent is integrated into the surface of a durable film lamination. Once cured, the protective layer will endure for the life of the laminated products to which it is applied. This product has been tested to withstand regular washing with industrial cleaning agents.
When asked about Health-Shield™, product manager Mark Haynes replied, "Health-Shield laminate has been available for many years and is tried-and-true. Admittedly, we brought this film to market before there was a high demand, though I'm glad we did. We've been able to build awareness of a laminate that meets today's health safety needs."
Health-Shield™ is one of several specialty lamination options offered by Advanced. APF's Ultra-Shield™ is an ultra-durable lamination that holds up in extreme environments. Both Health-Shield™ and Ultra-Shield™ are available with either standard adhesive or the company's extra-strong DuraBond™ adhesive. DuraBond™ is the preferred adhesive option for digital print or traditional print with heavy coverage or materials that will be scored and folded.
About Advanced Print & Finishing, Inc.: APF was formed in 2016 by merging Colorwise Printing and Southeast Graphic Finishers. These two companies had worked with one another for almost two decades before bringing the companies together under one roof. In doing so, APF has become one of the few companies in the North Georgia market that offers complete turnkey commercial printing and print finishing services to the printing trade.
