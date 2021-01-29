FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robot-assisted technology has caught up with marathon-running, tennis-playing boomers who are showing signs of wear and tear on their joints. A recent New York Times article titled, "Need a New Knee or Hip? A Robot May Help Install It," explains how robot-assisted technology is becoming the new standard of care for these aging patients so surgeons can ensure an optimum fit of new joints. In hip replacement, knee replacement and other joint replacement procedures, the role of robots is likely to grow over the next decade as this technology is increasingly being integrated into the operating room. There are various models that provide the ability to achieve more precise implant positioning, often determined through 3D computerized modeling of the patient's joint before the actual procedure. Unlike some robots where a CT scan is required, which gives extra radiation to patient, Silicon Valley Orthopaedics uses the revolutionary Zimmer ROSA robotic system, which does not need special scans. This advanced robotic technology is the wave of the future for joint replacement. It enables Dr. Kerisimasi Reynolds and Dr. Nic Gay to use the data collected by the Zimmer ROSA system before and during surgery to provide details related to a patient's unique anatomy that are pertinent to the implant fit. By using that data to make more informed decisions during surgery, the skilled SVO team can precisely carry out the surgical procedure and position the implant based on a patient's individual needs.
"Robotically-assisted technology with its key benefits has the potential to make joint surgery an easier choice. We bring it together with industry-leading knee implants to help us personalize surgical procedures for this age group," says Dr. Nic Gay
"The Zimmer ROSA robotic system we use at SVO is yet another tool that enables us to better serve our growing number of baby boomer generation patients," explains Dr. Kerisimasi Reynolds
Link to article - https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/15/health/joint-replacement-baby-boomers-technology.html?referringSource=articleShare
More about Silicon Valley Orthopaedics (SVO):
Located at 39180 Farwell Dr., Suite 110, in Fremont, California, and at 1241 E. Hillsdale Blvd, Suite 210 in Foster City, California, SVO utilizes the best innovative, evidence-based surgical and non-surgical techniques. Dr. Nic Gay and Dr. Kerisimasi Reynolds help patients across the Silicon Valley area reach their musculoskeletal health goals at their state-of-the-art practice. The SVO team has dedicated their professional lives to providing effective, long-lasting joint pain relief, improved mobility and optimal treatment results for their valued patients. Please call (650) 379-4616 to learn more about SVO, or visit http://www.siliconvalleyortho.com
