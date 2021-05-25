CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of a year where Advanced Trichology saw 124% growth, founder and certified trichologist William Gaunitz, WTS, is introducing his most innovative ingestible yet – Derma-IRON. Developed in conjunction with dermatologist Dr. Brooke Blumetti, Derma-IRON features Ferrochel iron paired with 50mg of natural vitamin C from cherry juice to increase absorption plus 200mg of marine collagen.
Derma-IRON is the first iron supplement designed specifically for hair and nails. When the body is iron deficient, one way it reserves its stores is to grow less hair. The most at potential risk for hair loss by way of low iron are women aged 17-33 who experience heavy menstrual cycles, vegetarians, O and B blood types and others who have chronic low iron or ferritin levels. Additionally, low iron levels may cause increased fatigue, brittle nails, pale skin, tongue inflammation, and dizziness.
Ferrochel's high potency iron is clinically researched, possesses little to no risk of gastrointestinal distress, has a low rate of adverse food interactions due to its fully soluble nature and is recognized by the US FDA as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS). Derma-IRON's core ingredients are mindfully paired together to optimize iron stores in the body for maximum positive outcomes.
- Ferrochel Iron: Preserving vital bodily functions, iron supports gut health, cognitive health, and hair and scalp health.
- Vitamin C: Derived from cherry juice, the ascorbic acid is positive for being anti-inflammatory and helps increase iron absorption.
- Marine Collagen: Having superior bioavailability, it can help repair skin cartilage and health, thicken the outer skin surface, increase skin firmness, grow nails, reduce wrinkles, improve sleep, and support gut health.
"I've been in the trichology industry for over 20 years, and I'm thrilled to bring to market one of the most innovative and functional products yet. Anything I create under the Advanced Trichology umbrella has been born out of seeking a solution for clients and Derma-IRON is no exception. An influx of young women seeking advice on their hair loss led me to really dive into the root cause of why this demographic was suddenly exploding with a hair loss or thinning issue. The culprit was unanimously dangerously low iron," says William Gaunitz, WTS, certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology. "Derma-IRON is multifaceted to replenish, repair and reinvigorate health. In accordance with the rest of the Advanced Trichology collection, Derma-IRON features ingredients that can be found in nature along with eco-friendly capsules and packaging."
"Ferritin, a protein necessary for iron storage, is a critical requirement for proper hair growth. In cases of low iron and ferritin, I recommend the Derma-IRON supplement by Advanced Trichology to increase iron and boost ferritin because of its research-based ingredients and gentle impact on the gut," said Brooke Blumetti DO, board-certified dermatologist at Affiliated Dermatology.
"I'm impressed with how Advanced Trichology continues to innovate with each new offering. From the ingredients to the packaging, Derma-IRON is a winner and a much-needed product on the market. I'm looking forward to seeing what William does next," said Jeffery Rapaport, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Cosmetic Skin and Surgery Center.
Derma-IRON will retail for $29.95/one-month supply and be available for purchase at http://www.AdvancedTrichology.com.
