AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA, Inc. (ABLDx) is a virologic diagnostic solutions company. ABLDx is led by CEO, Dr. Anthony Japour who brings 25 years of leadership experience in diagnostic and clinical drug development to the company. Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A., the parent company of ABLDx, is based in the EU and has a 10-year track record in virology and infectious disease testing.