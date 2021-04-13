JUPITER, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent breakthroughs in healthcare technology, scheduled to broadcast Q3/2021.
This segment will explore how artificial intelligence is introducing truly borderless healthcare options across different states and countries as it explores Trawely. Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how the technology works around the clock to provide patients with personalized healthcare options, reducing wait times and treatment costs, while improving the quality of care.
"The healthcare industry has traditionally been riddled with inefficiencies and lack of transparency leading to undesirable outcomes like surprise medical bills, price gouging, long wait times and insufficient insurance coverage. The situation is worse if you are self-employed, out of job, or can't afford insurance premiums making healthcare a privilege of the rich when it's supposed to be every citizen's right. Trawely is changing all of this by bringing futuristic innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and putting 'care' back in healthcare," said Parikshit Jahoorkar, CEO, Trawely.
From home blood test kits to fertility solutions and more, spectators will see how Trawely helps make it easier for users to get the best-in-class affordable healthcare.
"Backed by the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, the technology does the work for you – partnering patients with the best options and costs for treatment" said DJ Metzer, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how advances in healthcare technology are being used to help patients find better care."
Trawely is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by democratizing access to world-class medical care using Artificial Intelligence through borderless and equitable options. Its innovative artificial intelligence is making futuristic technologies a reality with its virtual personal assistant, ALISATM — Artificial Linguistic Intelligent Semantic Application. ALISA is a friendly personal caretaker that stays with the patient from illness to wellness.
Trawley's mission is to bring the best healthcare to every corner of the world regardless of location or financial status, one ailment at a time, starting with fertility - bringing IVF solutions to people that have trouble having babies.
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
