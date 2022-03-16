JUPITER, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast on Bloomberg in 2022, will explore how concussion research is merging with accessible technology.
In this segment, Advancements will explore some of the issues currently impacting the brain recovery journey – from the invisible nature of injuries, to late and expensive therapeutic inventions.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how Neurovine is merging concussion research with accessible technology to help give patients control over their recovery. The show will also explore how Neurovine's AI-driven software system works to speed concussion recovery by supporting prognosis, delivering early targeted therapeutic interventions and tracking patient and clinical progress. Spectators will see how Neurovine gets concussion victims back to their lives sooner.
"We passionately believe that concussion recovery backed by science can change lives," says Ashleigh Kennedy, CEO and Co-founder of Neurovine. "As an invisible injury, concussions leave people feeling very much alone. COVID-19 has exacerbated that situation and amplified the disconnect. Neurovine's ground-breaking virtual technology is the bridge that is needed today…between concussion and recovery. Between isolation and community. Between a compromised life and taking back control. This is what drives the Neurovine team."
In addition, viewers will learn how Neurovine's data-driven decision-making and personalized treatment plans provide visibility to the invisible injury via data-driven.
"Most people hear 'concussion' and immediately think of sport-related injuries, so it was surprising to learn that about 80 percent of concussions actually result from everyday accidents," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how AI and data-driven technology are helping to make brain health more accessible and visible to everyone."
About Neurovine:
Neurovine envisions a world in which brain health is visible and accessible - empowering everyone to reach their full potential for health and well-being. Its mission is to connect patients and clinicians with real-time brain data, enabling stronger decision making and thus empowering patients on their path to recovery.
For more information, visit: http://www.neurovine.ai/.
