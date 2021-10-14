JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how real-time on demand technologies are increasing the quality of world-wide cancer care.
In this segment, Advancements will educate about the latest breakthroughs in oncology and healthcare technology as it explores Cancer Expert Now, Inc. (Cancer Expert Now).
Hearing from experts in the industry, viewers will learn how Cancer Expert Now strives to create easy, rapid access to world-renowned hematologists and oncologists for patients and their loved ones, physicians, and life science executives, via an innovative, real-time, on-demand messaging platform.
"The pace of innovation in cancer treatment is moving at a rate the world has never witnessed before. When we started the company, we set out to alter and accelerate the pace at which the dissemination of knowledge is delivered to all stakeholders involved. To be able to share our innovations with an audience at this scale is an incredibly satisfying honor to the critically important work we are doing," said Jeff Meehan, Co-Founder and CEO of Cancer Expert Now.
In addition, Co-founder and CMO, Sanjiv Agarwala, MD stated, "Having been 'in the trenches' and as a cancer expert myself, I know the unmet need that our service provides. The ability to ultimately provide value to cancer patients by educating their health care team and providing insights to companies that make the drugs they will be given is enormously gratifying to the participating experts on our platform."
Viewers will see how Cancer Expert Now connects doctors and patients with leading oncologists to help them better understand their diagnosis. The segment will also showcase how the platform provides oncologists with a direct communication channel to breaking therapies and new research, as well as how it allows pharmaceutical executives to engage in deeper discussions with leaders in oncology – offering unbiased insights in real time.
"Rapid access to world-renowned cancer experts enables patients the ability to make informed decisions about their health," said Tamara Philips, producer for the Advancements series. "Many people do not have access to this kind of health information. We are happy to be able to share this with audiences."
About Cancer Expert Now:
Cancer Expert Now's global, on-demand platform connects patients, practicing oncologists, and pharmaceutical executives to the world's leading experts in oncology, in real time, to discuss topics such as current disease challenges, prognosis, treatment plans, recent literature, and global clinical findings.
Cancer Expert Now is headquartered in Morristown, NJ and was established in 2015.
For more information, visit: http://www.cancerexpertnow.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
