ST. LOUIS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGBT to hold its General Meeting virtually on March 1-3, 2021. Now in its 21st year, the world-renowned not-for-profit provider of three prestigious conference and networking events brings together top leaders, researchers and innovators in the life sciences and global biotech community.
AGBT's General Meeting will feature:
- Invited speaker talks regarding the latest advances of DNA sequencing and novel applications
- A sponsor showcase debuting new technology
- Opportunities for collaboration to drive experimental and analytical approaches for genomic studies in the public and private sectors.
To register for this General Meeting, and view the speakers, click here.
About AGBT Advances in Genome Biology and Technology is considered the preeminent genome science and technology conference where top global researchers, leaders and innovators meet to announce new discoveries, cutting edge breakthroughs and to collaborate. The meeting format includes daytime plenary sessions that feature invited speakers and abstract-selected talks that highlight cutting-edge research across the broad landscape of genomics. Among our attendees are heads of internationally regarded labs and institutions, C-suite executive of life science companies, analysts, and media representatives.
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, as well as a primary source for scientific trending news, premier educational virtual events/webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content-sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining Continuing Education Credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
