DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantis Medical Staffing, an award-winning travel healthcare staffing firm, is thrilled to invite travel nurses, allied health professionals and area healthcare employers to visit them in booth 500 at the Healthcare Travel Conference, to be held in Las Vegas from Sept. 26 to 29, 2021.
Commonly referred to as TravCon, the Healthcare Travel Conference is an annual networking and professional development conference attended by more than 1,500 travel nurses, therapists and allied health professionals. This year, Advantis Medical is sponsoring the event and has built an even bigger booth to facilitate networking, preview the launch of their web-based travel job portal, AdvantisConnect, and share great giveaways. Booth visitors can also register to win flight vouchers, Away luggage pieces, Brümate essentials and more.
"We welcome all travel nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare employers in the area to stop by and meet the Advantis Medical team at booth 500," said Steve Belcher, Advantis Medical President. "We'll be previewing our new travel job portal, which will dramatically improve the employment journey for our travelers, and our giveaways will be bigger and better than ever.
"As a travel healthcare company that distinguishes itself on the service experience, it's incredibly important to take great care of the clinicians who work tirelessly to give exceptional care to their patients," continued Belcher. "TravCon allows us to connect with, thank and reward the travel healthcare professionals who are at the heart of our success and have propelled us to the top of our industry."
Since its founding in 2018, Advantis Medical has been recognized by respected professional organizations for their growth, success and excellence in customer experience. Last month, Advantis Medical announced their No. 1 ranking on BluePipes' 2021 List of Best Travel Nursing Companies (https://blog.bluepipes.com/best-travel-nursing-companies-2021/), marking the third consecutive year they have earned a top-ten spot on the prestigious list. Earlier this year, Advantis Medical was also named "Best Newcomer" by verywellhealth.com for receiving glowing reviews regarding people's experiences with the organization, as well as for their referral incentives and one-minute application form.
Interested travel nurses and allied health professionals are encouraged to explore available jobs (https://www.advantismed.com/jobs), while medical facilities can learn more about Advantis Medical's staffing solutions (https://www.advantismed.com/clients) and the healthcare organizations with which they partner.
ABOUT ADVANTIS MEDICAL STAFFING, LLC
Advantis Medical's purpose is to connect nurses and allied health professionals to their dream opportunities. Founded in 2018, Advantis Medical is here to make the whole process easy for nurses to find, accept, and settle into their next assignment.
Co-founded by experienced Silicon Valley Staffing executives, and headquartered in Dallas, Advantis Medical is a close-knit team dedicated to serving those who bring medical comfort and care to others every day.
Advantis Medical has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a nationwide symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. To learn more, please visit Advantis Medical at http://www.advantismed.com and connect with us on social media:
