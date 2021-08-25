DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A testament to their rapid growth and sustained excellence within travel nursing and allied health, Advantis Medical Staffing is pleased to announce it has been ranked No. 1 on BluePipes' 2021 List of Best Travel Nursing Companies (https://blog.bluepipes.com/best-travel-nursing-companies-2021/). This is the third consecutive year Advantis Medical has earned a top-ten spot on BluePipes' prestigious list; they ranked No. 5 in 2019 and No. 10 in 2020.
BluePipes publishes its list of top travel nursing agencies annually to help nurses find the best agency for their needs. To create this year's list, the healthcare networking platform evaluated more than 350 companies by aggregating 91,240 reviews from six of the most reputable review sources. Once reviews were collected, BluePipes applied a rigorous and complex scoring methodology to determine 2021 rankings. Advantis Medical earned the highest aggregate average score of all the companies on BluePipes' list to solidify their No. 1 ranking.
According to BluePipes: "Advantis Medical continues to shine like a superstar. They've been on our annual list of the best travel nursing agencies since their inception in 2018. According to the reviews, travel healthcare professionals absolutely love Advantis Medical for all the right reasons. Advantis' reviews have several recurring themes. They are quick to respond to traveler inquiries … provide thoughtful and thorough information … work tirelessly to land assignments travelers want … [and] offer highly competitive pay and benefits."
"I want to personally thank our entire team for making this dream a reality," said Steve Belcher, Advantis Medical President. "Every year, like many of us, I write down personal and professional goals. This past year I wasn't bold enough to write down No. 1, but I did say that I'd like us to make the top three on BluePipes' list. Our recruiters, managers, operations and credentialing team worked tirelessly to prioritize the experience for all of our clinicians. Thank you, team Advantis Medical. Each of you inspires me every day to bring my best."
"A HUGE 'thank you' goes out to all the clinicians who work tirelessly to give exceptional care to their patients each and every day," stated Dan Pollock, Advantis Medical CEO. "Their hard work and dedication make our company possible. We are humbled by our recent recognition as the No. 1 ranked travel nurse staffing company. The entire team at Advantis Medical feels incredibly grateful for the trust each nurse puts in us when they choose to accept our assignments."
This recent mark of distinction is one of many the healthcare staffing agency has received. Earlier this year, Advantis Medical was also named "Best Newcomer" by verywellhealth.com for receiving glowing reviews regarding people's experiences with the organization, as well as for their referral incentives and one-minute application form. Interested nurses and allied health professionals are encouraged to explore available jobs at https://www.advantismed.com/jobs, while medical facilities can learn more about Advantis Medical's staffing solutions and the healthcare organizations with which they partner by visiting https://www.advantismed.com/clients.
ABOUT ADVANTIS MEDICAL STAFFING, LLC
Advantis Medical's purpose is to connect nurses and allied health professionals to their dream opportunities. Founded in 2018, Advantis Medical is here to make the whole process easy for nurses to find, accept, and settle into their next assignment.
Co-founded by experienced Silicon Valley Staffing executives and headquartered in Dallas, Advantis Medical is a close-knit team dedicated to serving those who bring medical comfort and care to others every day.
Advantis Medical has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a nationwide symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. To learn more, please visit Advantis Medical at http://www.advantismed.com and connect with us on social media:
