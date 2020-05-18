COLUMBIA, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), research technology solutions, and quality and compliance consulting services announces virtual educational opportunities to support the research community, including topics to help sites, sponsors, and CROs through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and navigate the wave of changes impacting research as a result.
Advarra is launching a Symposium Series with its first virtual symposium on June 3. In this virtual panel discussion, representatives from industry and academia will explore the unique challenges gene therapy research poses for research sites, sponsors, CROs, and study participants. The inaugural event will have a particular focus on strategies for study startup success for infectious disease, oncology, and rare disease research. This event offers research professionals a way to stay connected and current despite social distancing and other restrictions during the pandemic.
The symposium builds on the success of the organization's latest virtual event, Onsemble. In its 29th iteration, the bi-annual Onsemble conference brings together the Advarra-Forte Onsemble Community for educational sessions, best practices collaboration, and networking. More than 92% of Advarra technology customers registered for the Virtual Onsemble event that occurred May 13-14. Although the conference is typically offered in person, this spring's customer-exclusive event was presented online for the first time. With free admission to this conference, attendees were able to share experiences and collaborate through the Onsemble Community.
These virtual events continue Advarra's commitment to connecting the research community and collaborating to develop approaches for "the new normal" during and after the pandemic. Since March, through a combination of a virtual symposium, resources, and online conferences, Advarra has connected more than 941 individuals from 243 leading academic medical centers (AMCs), cancer centers, and health systems in the US. In addition to contributing to the COVID-19 Research Database, Advarra also offers Ask Advarra, the industry's first free resource for timely COVID-19 research compliance guidance. To date, thousands of researchers have received direct support within one business day from Advarra experts who are involved in the IRB and IBC review of the majority of COVID-19 research in the US. Advarra also compiles those questions in a free Coronavirus Guidance Page as a regularly updated central resource for frequently asked research compliance questions.
"We are excited and honored to apply what we've learned with the virtual Onsemble event to other virtual events like our upcoming symposium series," said Robann Cunningham, Chief Commercial Officer at Advarra. "While we can't meet in person right now, it's more important than ever to stay connected and share best practices so we can continue our mission of advancing human health and making research altogether better."
