The health system announced its plan to offer mental health access at 10 AdventHealth Express Care at Walgreens locations throughout greater Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, AdventHealth announced the expansion of its mental health focus outside of the primary care setting during a press conference with Tampa Bay Thrives and additional community partners. The health system will be expanding its care to provide same-day access to a mental health clinician at 10 AdventHealth Express Care at Walgreens locations across Tampa Bay via telehealth. Currently, AdventHealth physician practices at AdventHealth Care Pavilion New Tampa connect patients with expert mental health clinicians to receive same-day behavioral health treatment, via phone or video visit, from the privacy of their home.
"Mental health is a crisis and because it's so imperative to meet the people where they are to provide both physical and mental health care, we've embedded immediate telehealth mental health services within our own teams and with the communities we serve," said John Johannessen, Senior Executive Officer of Non-Acute Care, AdventHealth West Florida Division. "The expansion of our current collaboration model with Concert Health will allow us to integrate behavioral health into the retail setting, providing more access points for care and in turn, improving outcomes for patients."
In 2021, Concert Health, a leading behavioral health medical group, and AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems with more than 50 hospital campuses across the country, launched a partnership to deliver Collaborative Care, an evidence-based model to identify and treat patients with behavioral health needs within the primary care setting. This partnership provides the patients of AdventHealth's 100 providers in the Tampa, Florida and Hendersonville, North Carolina regions with same-day access to critical treatment for behavioral health conditions such as anxiety and depression. More than 60% of Concert Health patients see a 50% reduction in their depression or anxiety symptoms within 90 days. This flexible, patient-centered approach will allow AdventHealth physicians to practice whole-person care through a high-touch model that addresses both mental and physical health.
"Many people struggling with behavioral health concerns never get the care they need – either because they lack a diagnosis or don't realize what it is that they are experiencing. This program allows a safe space for patients and makes it easy for them to get treatment and improve their overall health and quality of life," said Rainer Chan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, AdventHealth Medical Group, West Florida Division.
As an extension of AdventHealth's network of care, Concert's Behavioral Care Managers and psychiatrists will work directly with AdventHealth's primary care providers and advanced practice providers to identify behavioral health conditions, develop a care plan, review patient progress and make adjustments as needed.
