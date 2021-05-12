TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All AdventHealth hospitals in Tampa Bay have once again maintained safety as the top priority, even during a pandemic, by receiving the highest marks possible for patient safety and quality with a Leapfrog grade "A" from the prestigious Leapfrog Group. The safety grade is awarded based on a hospital's performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care.
AdventHealth proactively implemented specific precautions such as PPE compliance training, hiring additional infection preventionists and integrating additional infection control technology to continue to deliver the safest and best practices in patient care. AdventHealth is the only health care system in the Greater Tampa Bay area to maintain all "A" scores for the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.
"This past year has challenged our teams in insurmountable ways, but they continue to rise to the occasion to continuously provide the best care possible," said Mike Schultz, President and CEO, AdventHealth West Florida Division. "These scores are a testament of our ongoing efforts and commitment to raise the bar on providing safer care in our communities."
All participating hospitals in the AdventHealth West Florida Division also received an 'A' or 'B' in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, including:
- AdventHealth Carrollwood – 12th consecutive "A"
- AdventHealth Dade City – "A" (hospital acquired in April 2018)
- AdventHealth Lake Placid – "B"
- AdventHealth North Pinellas – 16th consecutive "A"
- AdventHealth Ocala – "B" (hospital acquired in August 2018)
- AdventHealth Sebring – 7th consecutive "A"
- AdventHealth Tampa – 7th consecutive "A"
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel – 12th consecutive "A"
- AdventHealth Zephyrhills – 7th consecutive "A"
"Achieving the highest possible scores in safety and quality at all times is the standard for our organization, and while accomplishing this during a pandemic can be a challenge, our teams ensured our patients were safely cared for at all times," said Dr. Robin McGuinness, Senior Executive Officer, Patient Outcomes, AdventHealth West Florida Division. "Every member of our team plays an integral role in consistently being recognized for excellence in keeping patients safe, and providing high quality and exceptional care in all of our hospitals."
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. To see grade details on all participating hospitals and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About AdventHealth West Florida Division
The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as five freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Brandon ER, AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, and AdventHealth Westchase ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy, home care, mobile mammography and more. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
