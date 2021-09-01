TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdventHealth North Pinellas opened its newly-renovated Emergency Department (ED) for patients of Pinellas County, the largest construction project in the hospital's history. The $20 million investment is part of a comprehensive expansion of the main hospital and is designed to meet the community's growing need for world-class care closer to home.
"The state-of-the-art upgrades solidify our everlasting commitment to providing health, hope, and healing for our community," said Jason Dunkel, President, and CEO for AdventHealth North Pinellas. "From the moment patients walk through our emergency department, they can trust they're being cared for by the best doctors who have access to the most advanced equipment and innovative techniques."
The 14,000-square-foot space includes 18 private patient rooms for a more comfortable patient experience, and to further enhance the nationally recognized safety features at the hospital by providing increased infection control. The new emergency department expansion also features a negative pressure room to reduce exposure to airborne illnesses. Additionally, a private EMS entrance that can accommodate 6 ambulances and improve how paramedics offload patients.
"We've kept the needs of our patients and visitors top of mind during this expansion project," said Dr. Michael Longley, Medical Officer for AdventHealth North Pinellas. "The addition of the new emergency department and renovations inside our hospital will make it easier for patients to get critical care when they need it most and allow our teams to provide more lifesaving services."
AdventHealth North Pinellas has a longstanding record of providing exceptional health care in the Tarpon Springs community. Since 2013, the hospital has achieved 16 consecutive 'A' grades in patient safety from the prestigious Leapfrog Safety Group. The hospital most recently achieved a 5-star CMS rating, the highest rating possible for hospital quality from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The construction for the new ED expansion is thanks in part to the more than 300 donors who contributed $5 million to the AdventHealth North Pinellas Foundation.
About AdventHealth North Pinellas
AdventHealth North Pinellas, located in Tarpon Springs, is a 168-bed, full-service hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, emergency medicine, orthopedics, and spine care, wound healing, sleep medicine, women's care, and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. AdventHealth North Pinellas has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, and The Leapfrog Group, for excellence in providing quality patient care. AdventHealth North Pinellas serves both the Pinellas and Pasco communities of West Central Florida. For more information, visit http://www.AdventHealthNorthPinellas.com.
About AdventHealth West Florida Division
The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists, and researchers using leading-edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth NorthPinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as five freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Brandon ER, AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER, AdventHealth TimberRidge ER, and AdventHealth Westchase ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy, home care, mobile mammography, and more. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com or Facebook.com/AdventHealth, and for West Florida Division, click here.
