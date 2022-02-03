OCALA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Vascular surgeon Dr. Ravi Chandra leads the state of Florida in performing TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedures, according to the device company, Silk Road Medical, Inc. TCAR combines surgery and stenting into one procedure and is a less invasive, more patient-friendly approach to remove blockages within the artery. Previously, patients would have to travel to either Orlando or Tampa to receive this treatment. Thanks to AdventHealth Ocala and Dr. Chandra's expertise, patients can get this expert heart care close to home.
"Carotid artery disease is one of the leading causes of strokes," said AdventHealth Ocala vascular surgeon, Dr. Ravi Chandra. "TCAR is an important option in the fight against stroke and is particularly suited for the large portion of patients we see who are at higher risk of complications from traditional carotid surgery due to age or other medical conditions. TCAR is a safer, quicker method to getting our patients back to living happier, healthier lives. This is just the beginning of how we'll use TCAR to enhance our patient's quality of life."
The minimally invasive procedure requires a small incision to be made just above the collarbone. A flexible sheath is put into the carotid artery and connected to a system that reverses blood flow to the brain to protect it and prevent blood clots during the procedure. The blood is filtered and returned through a second sheath in the femoral vein in the thigh. This allows stenting to be performed while blood flow is maintained. After the stent is placed, flow reversal is turned off and blood flow to the brain goes back the normal direction. Most patients may leave the hospital the following day.
"Both of my arteries were 80% blocked when I went to the hospital with stroke symptoms," said patient Emerson Bolton. "I was nervous because I know people who've had carotid surgery and I've seen the scars it leaves behind. This wasn't that. I've had 15-16 surgeries in my lifetime and this TCAR procedure was the fastest I've ever recovered. I'm so blessed to be back to living my life."
The TCAR procedure was developed by Sunnyvale, California-based Silk Road Medical, Inc. and includes the ENROUTE® Transcarotid Neuroprotection (NPS) and Stent System – the first devices designed and FDA-approved specifically for TCAR. Additional information about TCAR is available at https://silkroadmed.com/.
AdventHealth Ocala is the first hospital in the AdventHealth system to achieve all five accreditations and the HeartCARE Center™ National Distinction of Excellence from the American College of Cardiology. The hospital achieved the status based on world-class cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, and a commitment to professional excellence and community engagement.
