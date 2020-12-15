MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As travel begins to pick up in 1Q 2021, many hotels are going to fall into the mental trap of advertising their deep Covid19 cleaning. Our advice: stay away from that" says Marcelo Salup, co-founder of high-level customer insight firm CEO Analytics. "Everyone and their mom are going to advertise that, so, at best, you'll be a parity advertiser."
"A couple of months ago, we conducted a test among people who traveled in 2019 for a hotel consultant and found two interesting facts," says Adi Asavaid, co-founder of CEO Analytics, "everyone we surveyed assumed that 'their' hotel brand was going to be cleaner than others, so that was a given. However, if you focus on heavy –and profitable—travelers (took 3+ trips, VP and higher, college educated and higher) the quality of light in the bathroom came in as #3 in importance!"
"So, three suggestions for the hospitality industry seeking to regain lost ground," says Marcelo, a 5-million miler himself:
- Tell people you are open for business. Seriously, do. Don't assume they know.
- Find the surprising and positive hook that will get them to read more and engage with your ads. Do you have a better breakfast? Hey, that came in at #2. Are your bathroom lights female-friendly? That came in at #3.
- And the one thing we tell everyone: never mind what YOU think… it's about what your customer truly loves and drives them to action… so make sure you truly understand THAT.
CEO Analytics created a unique customer survey that combines Disassociated Conjoint Analysis and proprietary algorithms to unearth what is really important to your customer and what really drives them to prefer you.
"CEO Analytics is not only much more accurate than your typical "Score of 1 to 5" surveys," says Salup, "it is actually cheaper than doing four mediocre focus groups."
You can see CEO in action at www.ceo-analytics.com/presentation or contact them at info@ceo-bi-analytics.com