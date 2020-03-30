NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HAPPYneuron stated that it will modify or permanently discontinue the advertising claims for its brain-training method that were at issue in an inquiry before the National Advertising Division. The advertiser's claims, which appeared in social media and website advertising at www.happy-neuron.com, were challenged by Posit Science Corporation, maker of competing brain-training exercises.
NAD is an investigative unit of the advertising industry's system of self-regulation and is a division of the BBB National Programs' self-regulatory and dispute resolution programs.
During the pendency of the proceeding, the advertiser agreed to permanently discontinue the claims:
- "Remember more," "Concentrate better," "React quicker," "Think sharper," and "Increase confidence."
- "Start improving your brain now."
- "Personalized proven solutions."
- "Considerably improve your cognitive skills over the first three months."
Further, the advertiser agreed to modify certain phrases appearing within descriptive paragraphs on the benefits of memory games and exercises, by permanently discontinuing claims that: sustained practice with memory games helps to "strengthen your memory functions"; attention exercises "strengthen our ability to focus and concentrate on critical information," visual and spatial games "help to keep us attuned to what is going on around us," HAPPYneuron games will help "keep a healthy brain"; HAPPYneuron brain games "improve memory" and "Seniors use it to slow down natural decline related to aging and delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease cognitive symptoms"; and HAPPYneuron memory games "strengthen all your memory functions" and "improve your memory easily."
NAD, relying on the advertiser's written representation that the express brain-training claims, as well as the related implied claims (i.e., that HAPPYneuron improves attention, concentration, and reaction time; prevents age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease; and that HAPPYneuron's brain game can improve all different types of memory: working memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory), have been permanently discontinued, did not review the claims on their merits. However, the voluntarily discontinued claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended their discontinuance and the advertiser agreed to comply.
In its advertiser's statement, HAPPYneuron thanked NAD for its attention to this matter and stated that it "is committed to evidence-based advertising claims and believes the voluntary changes it has made to its website (www.happy-neuron.com) help provide clarity about the role of its games and brain training methods for individuals that are consistent with the state of the science."
