CHICAGO, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDS Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients and families faced with the horrific diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), announced today it will host a live webinar on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) titled, "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and COVID-19: the Pathology and Need for Treatments." Members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees can register for the webinar by visiting: https://bit.ly/2IGvdFp
Host and moderator, ARDS Foundation's Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eileen Rubin, J.D., will be joined by University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Associate Director of critical care medicine, Michael Matthay, M.D. to discuss the connection between ARDS and COVID-19:
- Eileen Rubin, J.D., Co-founder, President and CEO, founded the ARDS Foundation in 2000. Eileen, herself, is an ARDS survivor and is active on numerous committees to represent the voice of the patients and families with all aspects of medical research, guidelines and protocols. Eileen has worked closely with the American Thoracic Society and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.
- Michael Matthay, M.D. is a critical care specialist, focused on improving clinical care of patients with acute respiratory failure from ARDS and sepsis. He serves as UCSF's Associate Director of critical care medicine. Dr. Matthay's research focuses on finding new ways to treat acute respiratory failure in critically ill patients. His research has contributed to several major therapeutic advances over the past 20 years. Among numerous awards, Dr. Matthay received the Edward Livingston Trudeau Medal from the American Thoracic Society in 2014. He is the keynote speaker at the Thomas L Petty Aspen Lung Conference 2020, "ARDS in the 21st Century: New Insights into Clinical and Mechanistic Heterogeneity."
Following the presentation, webinar attendees will:
- Comprehend the important role of the ARDS Foundation
- Gain insight into the first-hand experience of Eileen Rubin with ARDS
- Learn about the pathology of ARDS and COVID-19
- Understand the need for treatments for this respiratory disease
- Have the opportunity to submit questions to Ms. Rubin and Dr. Matthay
"The ARDS Foundation provides emotional support and advocacy to those affected by ARDS as well as working with clinicians and industry. Our goal is to fight Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome globally," Rubin added. "As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, we want to educate and help people understand ARDS, its relation to COVID-19 and the efforts that are being taken to develop new treatments."
About ARDS Foundation
ARDS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients and families faced with the horrific diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Founded in 2000, ARDS Foundation is dedicated to increasing awareness about this little-known syndrome. ARDS Foundation offers educational materials to families and patients, works passionately with clinicians, and partners with leaders in the industry to fight against ARDS together.
To learn more, please visit https://ardsglobal.org/.
ARDS Foundation Contact:
Eileen Rubin, J.D.
(312)749-7047
erubin@ardsglobal.org
Media Contacts:
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
(646) 942-5604
Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com
Evan Wicker, Ph.D.
(212) 845-4235
evan.wicker@russopartnersllc.com