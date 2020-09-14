Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. Advances to Semi-Finals of the $5M XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing Competition

Aegea Biotechnologies' New, Highly Sensitive PCR-based COVID-19 Assay Utilizing Patented Switch-Blocker Technology Advances in the Global XPRIZE Competition Seeking "Faster, Cheaper, and Easier-to-Use COVID-19 Testing Methods at Scale"