SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Air pollution is bad for our health and can be especially problematic for infants and young children contributing to asthma, autism, obesity, diabetes, ADHD and other mental health issues. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) describes indoor air pollution as the greatest environmental health risk to people.
AerNos, a manufacturer of tiny, accurate nano gas sensors that detect multiple harmful gases in the air at parts-per-billion levels, believes knowing the quality of the air in your home has never been more important.
This is why it is introducing AerHome, an indoor air quality monitor that will help people live healthier by making them smarter about their indoor air. It monitors Ozone, NO2, VOCs, PM10, 2.5 and 1.0, as well as temperature and humidity. It also includes a first ever replaceable sensor chip and remote updates for future enhancements. Not only does AerHome provide the data, but it shares expert insights to help people take targeted actions for a healthier home. Air quality readings, alerts, and history are delivered via a smartphone app.
AerNos is partnering with the Sean Parker Allergy and Asthma Research Center at Stanford University to help them better understand the impact of breathing polluted air from wild fires on children in school and at home. The Center will provide AerHome devices to schools and families and use the data to develop recommendations to improve air quality and prevent disease to improve learning, decrease absenteeism, and ultimately decrease disparities in health outcomes.
AerHome is launching today on Indiegogo with the opportunity to gift units for Stanford's research in addition to purchasing AerHome units for the home.
"While, AerNos has spent the past five years developing application-specific nano gas sensor modules for the B-B market, we are using our expertise to help people improve the air quality in their homes," explained Sundip Doshi, founder and CEO. "Many factors, including COVID-19, wildfires and other climate-related extreme weather, have raised awareness about indoor air and the health implications. We are leveraging our experience to help make people smarter about the air in their homes and keep their families healthy."
