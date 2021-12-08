ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate GivingTuesday 2021, Aeroflow Healthcare announced donations of $5,000 each to five local Western North Carolina (WNC) nonprofits, a sum totaling $25,000.
GivingTuesday began in 2012 as a way to empower individuals and organizations to give back to their communities. It occurs on the Tuesday after Black Friday and has experienced even more support and growth through social media with the use of theas a social media fueled effort through the #GivingTuesday hashtag.
Aeroflow's donations represent the company's continued dedication towards enriching and supporting the local WNC community, which the durable medical equipment (DME) provider calls home. This year's GivingTuesday recipients are the core pillars of the services and causes that Aeroflow believes will drive community growth, empowerment, and support. The recipients are:
Pisgah Legal Services - this dedicated staff strives to address the social determinants of health to improve the well-being of those in their community. They know that how people live, learn, work, and play has a direct impact on their quality of life. In particular, the Pisgah Legal team has helped over 4,000 people living in WNC through their Homelessness Prevention Program. This program works to keep people in their homes so they can have a safe and stable place to live and thrive.
Babies Need Bottoms - with 1 in 3 American families struggling to afford diapers, Babies Need Bottoms is a community supported diaper bank committed to helping WNC families keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy. Through over 50 agencies spread across 7 counties, they distribute diapers free of charge to families in need. In 2020 they successfully provided 8,500 children with diapers and have increased their goal for 2021 to support 15,000 children.
Mt. Zion Community Development (MZCD) - through their N.A.A.F initiative (Nurturing Asheville Area Families), MZCD is working to reduce infant mortality among minority families. With African American babies dying at a 3x higher rate than white babies, the importance of MZCD's continued effort to offer case management, support services, and advocacy can't be understated.
The Arc of Buncombe County - supporting over 1,400 individuals and families with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Arc of Buncombe County is a crucial cornerstone of the support community. Their core programming empowers those who need their aid through social enrichment, crisis intervention, summer camp scholarships, and much more.
Helpmate - with a focus on supporting victims of domestic violence, Helpmate's dedicated team provides a 24/7 hotline, safe shelter facilities, counseling court advocacy, and more. Each year they respond to over 4,000 hotline calls while also providing safe bed nights to adults and children who may be in extreme danger in their own home.
Aeroflow is proud to support local businesses making a difference in the WNC community, and remains dedicated to continue doing so in the months and years to come.
About Aeroflow Healthcare
Aeroflow Healthcare was founded in Asheville, NC in 2001 as a home oxygen provider, and has since grown to become a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment. In 2017, Aeroflow was also awarded the HME Excellence Award for Best Home Medical Equipment Provider and has been recognized as a business offering top-notch benefits to employees with the Great Place to Work Award. Aeroflow is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit http://www.aeroflowinc.com.
