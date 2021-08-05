CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Urology, a nationwide provider of continence care supplies through insurance, today announced a donation of over 6,000 high-quality diapers and pull-ons to Angel Harvey Family Health Center in Chicago, IL. The Cuties diapers, SleepOvers youth pull-ons and Prevail Adult pull-ons from First Quality are some of Aeroflow's most requested products and will help provide support for over 300 local families in need.
Recently Aeroflow Urology exhibited the Abilities Expo, Chicago's largest event that supports the disability community. The Abilities Expo is free to attend and attracts thousands of people from all across the country. In lieu of distributing promo items such as pens and stress balls to attendees at the Expo, Aeroflow pledged to donate diapers for each person that visited their booth and wrote their name on a donation card for their board.
"Many individuals that we spoke with at the event told us that at some point in their life, they had to rely on churches, diaper banks, clinics, and other community resources to get their incontinence supplies. People were turning out their wallets, asking how they could contribute. It was amazing," said Noni York, Aeroflow Urology Territory Manager for Illinois. "Listening to people's stories made me feel like the work we do at Aeroflow really matters and made me realize that there are a lot of people in our local community that struggle to find the supplies that their families desperately need. The positive response that we received was overwhelming, and we can't wait to come back next year, meet more amazing people, hear their stories, and give back even more."
For over 100 years, the Angel Harvey Family Health Center has been assisting Chicago's most vulnerable families by providing access to affordable healthcare. "Distribution of diapers for patients and community members is an important part of our ability to care for families. When we have parents or adults in need of diapers we are overjoyed to be able to supply them with the products they need," said Paola Portela, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Norma Martienz, Care Coordinator for Angel Harvey.
