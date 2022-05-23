Aeroflow Urology, a provider of continence care supplies through insurance, is working to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around pelvic floor issues in males and females by creating a week to educate, support, and encourage conversations for those struggling with pelvic floor disorders.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Urology, a nationwide provider of continence care supplies through insurance, is proud to announce its second annual Pelvic Floor Awareness Week kick-off to acknowledge and advocate for those suffering from pelvic floor disorders and dysfunction.
The awareness week was enacted to help support and spotlight the one in five people who will suffer from a pelvic floor disorder during their lifetime, and the one-third of all women and 50 percent of women over the age of 55 who are already being affected by a pelvic floor disorder.
The pelvic floor is a group of muscles that works together to perform the necessary functions of the pelvis and is essential in protecting the organs in the area. Complications around the pelvic floor can cause several issues, including sexual function and urination. However, more common problems with the pelvic floor revolve around incontinence, which is caused when the pelvic floor muscles are too tight or too weak – an issue that is formed due to a number of reasons, such as stress, anxiety, lifestyle and diet.
"The pelvic floor is an incredibly integral part of the human body, yet the importance of maintaining these muscles can often be overlooked," said Aleece Fosnight, MSPAS, PA-C, CSC-S, CSE, NCMP, IF, and Medical Advisor for Aeroflow Urology. "This week is dedicated to spreading awareness about all things pelvic floor, from different exercises that help strengthen your floor or best care practices for postpartum mothers, to available incontinence products or how people can talk to their doctors about their issues."
"Not only are we advocating for our patients to seek resources and be involved throughout the week, but we encourage physicians to participate as well by spreading educational and resourceful content with their communities and help break the stigma around pelvic floor conversations and neglect. By creating this awareness week, we hope to bridge the gap between access to care and those suffering from pelvic floor issues and share ways people can actively prevent future pelvic floor health concerns."
To learn more about Aeroflow Urology's Pelvic Floor Awareness Week
About Aeroflow Urology
Aeroflow Urology, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, was founded in Asheville, NC, and has since grown to become a nationwide provider of continence care supplies. Aeroflow carries high-quality incontinence supplies and catheters, and with a 97% customer satisfaction rating, their customer service is unmatched. Aeroflow Urology is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Urology and how to receive continence care supplies through insurance, visit aeroflowurology.com.
