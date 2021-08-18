ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AeroSafe Global, a leading provider of cold chain solutions to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmacy and medical device industries, today announced that it has been ranked No. 1316 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The company experienced exponential revenue growth of more than 300% from 2017 to 2020 as a result of its innovative packaging technology, cost-efficient re-use business model and advanced data tracking and analytics that ensure the safe, efficient and sustainable delivery of temperature-sensitive drugs and devices, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
"AeroSafe's ranking on this esteemed list is a testament to the extraordinary work of our employees who have exemplified unwavering commitment to customers and patients around the world in one of our history's most challenging years," said CEO Jay McHarg. "The team has worked around the clock to meet new and evolving needs arising from the novel coronavirus, ensuring everything from pandemic vaccines and immunotherapies to the medicines people rely on daily are delivered safely and reliably. I am truly grateful to each and every one of them and look forward to our continued success in 2022 and beyond."
AeroSafe Global counts 12 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as customers, providing a streamlined solution for the entire cold chain from manufacturer to patients and caregivers. Temperature-controlled therapeutics are often for the treatment of chronic conditions or life-threatening illnesses and in many cases represent pharmaceutical and device manufacturers' most critical products. AeroSafe Global's track record of temperature reliability across a range of shipping situations is prized by its customers.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About AeroSafe Global
AeroSafe Global helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers improve patient lives by owning the safe, efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive therapeutics from pandemic vaccines to immunotherapies and the medicines people rely on daily. With patented cold chain technology, an innovative digital platform, and focus on enhancing environmental sustainability through a re-use model, the company embeds intelligence into every phase of the supply chain journey for 100% certainty. For additional information, please visit https://www.aerosafeglobal.com/.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
