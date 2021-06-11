CLEVELAND, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global clinical aromatherapy leader Aeroscena® today announced their inclusion in CB Insights' 2021 Beauty Trends report as a company to watch for its innovations in therapeutic and functional fragrance. CB Insights is a leading source of market intelligence on high-growth companies for venture capital and private equity investors.
"We are delighted to be recognized by CB Insights for our contributions to functional fragrance," says Mark Kohoot, Aeroscena's founder and CEO. "As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in many parts of the world, it's clear that it has only heightened consumers' desire for wellness products and experiences, in categories as diverse as personal care and luxury travel.
"Aeroscena is the only company with the R&D experience and clinical expertise to meet these consumers' needs for enhanced wellness via evidence-based scent, whether worn on the body, diffused in the home, or offered as an enhancement in upscale hotels rooms and spas."
Also highlighted in the report is Aeroscena's focus on ground-breaking clinical research in healthcare environments, which includes Ascents®-branded scent solutions to help address symptoms such as nausea, stress, pain, and sleeplessness. The company's goal is to standardize the use of functional scent as an adjunct therapeutic that has no concern for overdose, side effects, or addiction, and is able to be easily implemented by busy front-line medical workers.
The company's strong, growth-oriented position in the wellness hospitality sector is mentioned as well, including Aeroscena's role as the functional fragrance provider for thousands of Delos Living's "Stay Well" rooms worldwide. MGM Resorts and Marriott International are two of the most prominent companies to take part in the program, with additional brands set to roll out over the next 12 months.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit http://www.cbinsights.com.
About Aeroscena
Established in 2010, Aeroscena is the corporate research and development organization behind Ascents®-brand clinical aromatherapy. Aeroscena has designed the first scientifically-recognized platform for scent research and development to further its use as an evidence-based medical intervention, and as consumer-centered functional fragrance products for enhanced wellbeing.
Aeroscena is located in the Cleveland Clinic Global Cardiovascular Innovations Center in Cleveland, OH. For more information about Ascents, visit https://shopascents.com. For more information about Aeroscena®, visit https://aeroscena.com.
