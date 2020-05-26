HANOVER, Md., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services, today announced it will host a webinar in partnership with the Virtual Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) 2020 Conference on Thursday, June 4 at 12 p.m. EDT titled The Future of Clinical Research Work Post COVID-19: How to adapt your workforce in a changing environment.
The effects of COVID-19 have impacted many life sciences companies, causing disruption to clinical research work. As companies work to resume normal business operations, challenges will remain, demanding a strategy that meets evolving workforce needs. For companies that reduced headcount during the pandemic, put new hiring on hold or have new hiring needs altogether, having access to talent on demand will be critical.
This complimentary webinar will feature Aerotek experts Kassandra Kaan, strategic account executive, life sciences and Taylor Crook, director, strategic sales, life sciences, who will discuss the many ways COVID-19 has impacted the life sciences industry and provide recommendations on how employers can create a staffing strategy that gets business moving forward again.
"No one has experienced a situation quite like this before, so it's important that we work together to assess the rapidly changing labor market and provide pertinent information to the companies and workers who need it," said Crook. "By offering this consultative webinar, our goal is to share with business leaders and industry professionals real-time insights and practical solutions for how the industry may recover moving forward."
To learn more or to register for the webinar, please click here.
About Aerotek
Our people are everything. Over more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing, workforce management and services. As a partner to more than 300,000 contract employees and 20,000 clients every year, we use a people-focused approach to connect quality talent with exceptional opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 150 offices aligned under Engineering & Sciences, Professional and Industrial business units to deliver specialized staffing and services. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK | An Allegis Group Company.