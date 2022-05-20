This well-respected practice has been providing quality dental care to Atlantans for over thirty years, focusing on the very best in advanced cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, prosthodontics, and restorative dentistry.
ATLANTA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Zelby, Dr. Ross Levine, Dr. Clay Heilpern and the team at Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta help patients maintain bright smiles and complete oral health. Find Local Doctors has given this prestigious award to this practice as a result of the outstanding patient reviews and five-star ratings they have received across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate reputable dentists and physicians in their area.
At Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta, the dentists utilize innovative techniques and cutting-edge technology to provide patients with the highest standard of care in the restoration, enhancement and replacement of teeth. The clinic's skilled dental team brings years of knowledge and expertise to help even the most difficult and complex dental cases. Specifically, Dr. David Zelby is an experienced prosthodontist, and his advanced level of education allows him to perform an elevated level of dentistry with greater expertise. By combining and customizing dental treatment options, such as dental implants, porcelain crowns, composite tooth bonding, porcelain veneers and tooth whitening, both health and beauty can be restored at Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta.
"We are so honored to once again be recognized as a Top Patient Rated Dentist," says Dr. David Zelby.
More about Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta:
The state-of-the-art dental practice is conveniently located at 200 Galleria Pkwy SE, Suite 1830 Atlanta, GA 30339. The exceptional dental team at Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta focuses on advanced cosmetic dentistry, dental implants and restorative dentistry, and they give patients the opportunity to experience comprehensive dental care in an inviting, comfortable environment. To find out more about the top dentists and prosthodontists at this practice or to schedule an appointment call 770-955-0550 or visit http://www.newsmileatlanta.com.
