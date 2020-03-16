SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) based in Shenzhen, and focused on Aesthetic Medical Services, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Andrew Fan, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on March 18. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.
DATE:
March 18th, 2020
TIME:
9:30 AM ET
LINK:
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Participation is free of charge.
Recent Company Highlights
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Announces Openings of Two New Satellite Clinics- Fenghua Pengai Aesthetic Clinic, with floor space of 263 square meters and Deqing Pengai Aesthetic Clinic, with floor space of 130 square meters. Now AIH's hospital network has expanded to 23 hospitals around the world and covered mainland China's 17 cities, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
AIH, known as "Peng'ai" in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 17 cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net.
