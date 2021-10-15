NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Aesthetic Surgery Center is proud to announce that they have been recognized as The Best Cosmetic Surgeon in Naples for 5 Years in a Row by The Naples Daily News: Best of Naples Awards.
According to The Naples Daily News, 2021 Best of Naples awards are designed to 'celebrate and recognize the best our community has to offer.' Businesses must be nominated to be considered and only the top businesses who advance to the final stage in each award category are eligible for final voting.
"Being chosen as the Best of Naples in Cosmetic Surgery for the 5th consecutive year is truly an honor," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Owner and Medical Director of the Aesthetic Surgery Center. "All of the plastic surgeons and staff members at the Aesthetic Surgery Center have a singular goal: to exceed the expectations of our clientele by providing exceptional results, while simultaneously caring for them like family members. The community of Naples trusts us and this award demonstrates that, year after year."
Part of the center's ongoing success is their signature specialty-driven approach, in which surgeons focus on specific practice areas to best meet patient needs. At the practice, facial plastic surgeons Dr. Anurag Agarwal and Dr. Richard Maloney devote 100% of their time performing surgeries and procedures to rejuvenate the face and neck, while Dr. Casey Holmes is dedicated to aesthetic surgeries of the face, breast, and body.
By focusing on specialty areas, the surgeons at the Aesthetic Surgery Center are able to deliver consistently outstanding results within their areas of expertise. They don't dilute their efforts. Their slogan is, "Trust your face, Trust your form", to our specialists.
"With our unique approach, our surgeons are also able to dedicate their research work to further exploration of developing treatments in their surgical niche," read a statement on behalf of the center's surgical team. "It's a win-win for our surgeons and the clientele we have the privilege to serve."
For more information about the Aesthetic Surgery Center, and to view their extensive before and after portfolio, visit http://www.aestheticsurgerycenter.com.
About Aesthetic Surgery Center
The Aesthetic Surgery Center is home to some of Naples' top 10 plastic surgeons and has been voted Best Cosmetic Surgeon in Naples for the past five consecutive years, by the Naples Daily News Best of Naples awards.
