FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned and operated supplemental healthy brand, Aeternum, has been making strides in the nutritional world since its inception only three years ago. Based out of Orlando, Florida, Aeternum seeks to make using supplements to bolster nutrition easy and accessible for all Americans. Company founder Jared Bench says that his life changed when he was introduced to high-quality nutritional products, after years of research, and struggling to find adequate information on what would work best with his body. Bench wanted to make products for people who, like him, often found themselves out of the loop when it came to the diverse spectrum of nutritional aids.
Bench says many of his customers are older Americans, looking for well-designed products, with quality ingredients, and no fillers, which is exactly what Aeternum provides.
Aeternum started as a small startup, under the name Bonne Sante, but quickly grew through online retailers, and a host of loyal customers that say its products have made a real difference in their lives.
Aeternum carries a diverse range of supplements, from Elevate - Clean Energy Formula to its Dream - Natural Sleep Aid, and maybe its most popular product, Psyllium Husk Capsules. A common staple for fans of healthy living, psyllium husk has seen a recent rise in popularity with sales predicted to continue to ascend over the coming six years. Aeternum says its high-quality psyllium husk has always been a top seller, and is certainly a factor in the brand's expansion.
Bench says Aeternum's Psyllium Husk supplement is one of its best sellers. Psyllium husk is a type of ingestible fiber that comes from the seeds of the Psyllium plant. Psyllium has a wide variety of health benefits and is usually sold as a powder, but Aeternum sells its Psyllium Husk in capsule form, to make it even easier to get enough of this essential fiber.
Aeternum's growing list of positive product reviews is a testament to the brand's philosophy of putting the needs of its customers at the forefront of product design. The company's stance on creating user-friendly products not only sets them apart from other health product manufacturers, but also serves as an invitation to new customers who may have never ventured into the world of supplemental health. Aeternum has been successful as an online retailer, both through its website, aeternumnutrition.com, as well as through sales on Amazon, where customers can read first-hand reviews. Now, Aeternum will be taking the next steps in the life of its business, expanding its online reach, and into retail stores across the United States, as early as 2020.
