SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic medical device and technology company focused on unmet needs in viral diseases, oncology and inflammation, today released positive ex vivo data demonstrating the ability of a laboratory version of the Company's Hemopurifier® to capture tumor-derived exosomes in several forms of cancer. The data were presented in e-poster format by Dr. Annette Marleau, the Company's Senior Director of Research, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, on June 22, 2020.
Exosomes are subcellular particles that are shed from both normal and malignant cells and have been shown to mediate multiple mechanisms of tumor growth and spread. The e-poster, titled, "Targeting Tumor-Derived Exosomes using a Lectin Affinity Hemofiltration Device", highlights data from ex vivo studies which demonstrate that a laboratory version of the Hemopurifier effectively captures and removes substantial quantities of exosomes from fluid samples that are circulated through the device. The data show that the Hemopurifier can clear exosomes that originate from plasma from patients with diverse cancers, including head and neck cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, esophageal cancer and breast cancer. The e-poster is available online at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/7490.
"Despite abundant research on tumor-derived exosomes and their role in cancer growth and immunosuppression, a clinical strategy for influencing exosomes in oncology has been unavailable," said Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon. "The ability to effectively target and capture exosomes that exhibit signatures of malignancy and immunosuppression offers a potentially powerful therapeutic strategy for cancer. By reducing the presence of tumor-derived exosomes in the circulation of cancer patients, we believe the Hemopurifier may have the potential to improve the benefits of existing cancer treatment regimens and emerging immuno-oncology drugs. Our recently announced Early Feasibility Study in patients with head and neck cancer being treated with pembrolizumab (KeytrudaÒ) may provide human clinical data to complement these in vitro studies."
About Aethlon Medical, Inc. and the Hemopurifier®
Aethlon Medical, Inc. is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections.
In preclinical studies in cancer, the Hemopurifier depletes the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that are believed to promote immune suppression. These tumor derived exosomes also appear to seed the spread of metastases and therefore may inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease cancer. The Hemopurifier also is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.
Aethlon also owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially," "appear" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, Aethlon Medical, Inc.'s (the Company) ability to successfully complete the Early Feasibility Study, Aethlon's ability to demonstrate that the removal of exosomes with the Hemopurifier will result in better outcomes for the treatment of cancer, and Aethlon's ability to successfully develop and commercialize the Hemopurifier, its ability to raise additional funds and other risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.
