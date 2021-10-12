SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Entrepreneurship USA (AFEUSA) has partnered with Hooray Health, an affordable benefit solution that provides nationwide access to healthcare, to provide health insurance to self-employed individuals and those working in the gig economy.
AFEUSA serves independent and small business leaders across all 50 states through community involvement, peer mentoring and education. By partnering with Hooray Health, AFEUSA is working to eliminate the struggle many entrepreneurs face when attempting to source affordable health insurance. According to Statista, in 2019 only 24% of full-time freelancers in the U.S. had health insurance coverage through a self-purchased plan and 7% had coverage through their parents' plan, highlighting a major need for easy to secure, affordable and reliable coverage.
"Health insurance has always been difficult for entrepreneurs to secure as they don't work for a company that can provide them this benefit," said Wayne Goshkarian, director of communications for AFEUSA. "Our partnership with Hooray Health will not only make securing insurance a breeze, but applicants will also have access to an affordable group rate that they wouldn't be able to secure on their own."
The Hooray Health Plan features include a "ZERO" Deductible for Accidents; $25 copay for most sickness at Retail Clinic and Urgent Care Centers in the nationwide Hooray Health Network (labs and x-rays included) with no balance billing, specialty doctor office visits, go anywhere accident benefits, $0 telemedicine, medical concierge consults, an easy-to-use mobile app and more, all for an affordable premium with no deductibles.
"As a serial entrepreneur myself, I not only understand the challenges of securing affordable, reliable healthcare, Hooray Health was born out of my struggles with the current healthcare system," said Shane Foss, Founder and CEO. "We're excited about being able to support entrepreneurs working to make their dreams come true!"
For more information on how to secure benefits, visit afeusa.org/join-afeusa.
About Association for Entrepreneurship USA
The Association for Entrepreneurship USA (AFEUSA) shall serve, support, represent and promote the discipline of entrepreneurship for those have, or wish for the freedom of successfully driving their own business. AFEUSA serves independent and small business leaders across all 50 states through community involvement, peer mentoring and education. By joining forces for greater purchasing power, we offer today's entrepreneur the competitive edge needed to compete in today's digital world. For more information, visit http://www.afeusa.org.
About Hooray Health
Since its founding in 2017, Hooray Health LLC has been committed to disrupting the health industry by providing employers, members, and their families with the assurance that their basic healthcare needs are covered. Here at Hooray Health, we believe that healthcare should be simple, honest, and affordable. Enrollment can be online or over the phone, through a simple process where coverage is guaranteed. Partnered with over 3,500 urgent care and retail clinics, and a 24/7 medical concierge team, Hooray Health members know that no matter where they are or what time it is, healthcare is available. Plans are a low monthly cost with no annual deductible, or surprise balance bills, all for only a $25 copay at Hooray Health network facilities. Every day, Hooray Health is smashing the industry norms and bringing healthcare to all.
Media Contact
Krista Tillman, Evolve, +1 4802743486, krista@evolveprandmarketing.com
SOURCE Association for Entrepreneurship USA (AFEUSA)