After experiencing significant growth over the last several years, Affiliated Medical Group — a private psychiatric group in Wilmington, N.C. — has opened two new local clinics and added a new doctor to their team.
WILMINGTON, N.C., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --A quickly expanding private psychiatric group in the Wilmington, N.C. region, Affiliated Medical Group (AMG) opened two new clinic locations on March 12, 2022 — one in Wilmington and the other in Jacksonville, N.C.
While many businesses and organizations have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMG team saw it as a major opportunity to grow in key areas of their medical practice.
In 2020, AMG concentrated its efforts on developing a strong telehealth strategy that would allow patients to receive quality care from the safety of their home — a choice that certainly paid off, as they saw a significant influx of virtual patients.
Then, 2021 was a year focused on building key partner relationships. To provide the highest quality of care for their patients, AMG struck partnerships with Administrative Advantage and AdvancedMD — the best of the best in billing and HR, respectively. To get the word out about their exceptional level of care, AMG invested in marketing and a website redesign with Wilmington's own BlueTone Media.
Now, in 2022, the expansion is the clear next step for the growing AMG team. The new AMG clinics locations are at 2018 Eastwood Rd., Suite C, Wilmington, N.C. and 39 Office Park Dr., Suite A, Jacksonville, N.C.
"We truly enjoy engaging with and providing quality healthcare service for our patients — it is our life's work!" said Dr. David Ahlberg, the founder of Affiliated Medical Group. "With this attitude, our growth naturally followed."
AFFILIATED MEDICAL GROUP WELCOMES DR. ALFREDO E. BAKER
AMG is also thrilled to announce the newest addition to the psychiatric team, Dr. Alfredo E. Baker.
A retired Navy combat veteran psychiatrist, Dr. Baker served in the military as a senior Fleet Marines Forces & Surface Medical Officer as well as a Flight Surgeon. Originally from Central America, he came to the U.S. with a student visa to learn English and fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a doctor.
Dr. Baker earned a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry with an emphasis in mathematics at Loyola Marymount University. Initially, Dr. Baker was most interested in teaching, becoming a middle school math teacher in the LA Unified School District for a number of years.
Fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, he eventually obtained a graduate degree in Bilingual Secondary School Life Sciences & Mathematics at Cal State University Northridge and was awarded the university's Presidential Honor Medallion for Excellence in Teaching.
Following his graduate schooling, Dr. Baker received a Navy scholarship for medical school at Temple School of Medicine in Philadelphia, P.A. As a medical student, he threw himself into research, publishing two articles and earning an award for the best research of the year.
Midway through his Family Practice residency, Dr. Baker decided to take his medical work to the Marines, as he'd always hoped to do. He became a Flight Surgeon and toured with CH53 Delta Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadrons in the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Then, he returned to the mainland to complete his psychiatry residency at Bethesda-Walter Reed National Capital Medical Center, M.D. before returning to the Marine Corps Operational Forces as a psychiatrist.
Deployed multiple times, Dr. Baker's service took him on combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. These experiences, combined with years of clinical care and research, drive him to provide quality medical care to his patients and uniquely position him to help patients who've served in the military.
"Dr. Baker — as well as Ms. Green and Ms. Burke — are each a perfect fit for AMG because they have dedicated their lives to serving others in healthcare." Dr. Ahlberg said. "They are each uniquely and highly qualified, and we value their expertise and commitment."
ABOUT AFFILIATED MEDICAL GROUP, PLLC
Affiliated Medical Group (AMG) is a private psychiatric group serving patients in both North Carolina and Florida. The providers at Affiliated Medical Group have been serving patients in the many communities of eastern North Carolina since 2006. For years, the AMG team has treated patients with a wide variety of psychiatric challenges and behavioral health needs, specializing in treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety, depression, PTSD, sleep disturbances, bipolar disorders, and Schizoaffective Mood Disorders.
We have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with our patients through the years. Our clinical capacity has doubled over the past year, which has driven a geographical expansion and new treatment modalities.
We see children, adolescents, and adults. With the growth of our practice, we are happy to announce that we are accepting new patients. Our goal is to provide excellent patient care with individualized treatment plans for every patient. We work to ensure every encounter with our providers and staff is a peaceful, welcoming and comfortable experience for each patient.
For more information, visit https://www.affiliatedmedicalgroup.com/ or call 910-939-0724.
Media Contact
Katherine Perez, Ph.D, Affiliated Medical Group, 1 910-939-0724, lillie@bluetonemedia.com
SOURCE Affiliated Medical Group