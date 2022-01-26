DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affirmations are a popular technique for those seeking positive change in their lives. Whether it's improved finances, healed relationships or better health, they can be tailored to help with the achievement of almost any goal. Weight loss is no different.
Dietandexerciseguides.com has created a list of affirmations for weight loss that can be used right away. They have been carefully worded so as to achieve the strongest emotional effect possible, which is believed by many to be the royal road to success with affirmations and positive mind methodologies in general.
For those who would prefer to create their own affirmations for weight loss, the blog post outlines exactly how they can achieve this. It explains in detail how best to craft effective positive affirmations for weight loss as well as tips for avoiding common mistakes that go against best practice.
But simply picking an affirmation to recite or creating one's own is only the first step. The question then arises: what's the best way to recite the affirmation? There are almost as many ways to recite them as there are people; but some methods are better than others.
Certain states of mind are believed to be highly receptive to autosuggestion. Early pioneers in the field of hypnosis were well aware of this and their insights serve as guideposts for hypnosis practitioners to this day. Reciting affirmations before drifting off to sleep and first thing in the morning just after waking up was the advice of Emile Coue, a French pharmacist and self hypnosis pioneer in the early 20th century.
Coue also devised a simple means to keep track of how many times an affirmation has been repeated that involves little more than a piece of string. This was a simple yet incredibly useful innovation, as it ensures that an affirmation has been repeated the required number of times without the need to count each one.
The "Affirmations for weight loss" blog post on Dietandexerciseguides.com draws much inspiration from Coue and outlines how his methodology can be adapted by those looking to lose weight.
Not only does this blog post provide a list of ready made affirmations, it also provides a comprehensive guide on the best practices for crafting and reciting positive affirmations for weight loss or, indeed, for any goal the reader may have in mind.
