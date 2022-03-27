NY-based Affirmed Home Care has announced its accreditation last month by CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Partner), receiving a perfect score at the conclusion of the accreditation process. The rapidly-growing New York-based concierge healthcare provider also announces expansion into Connecticut in support of its mission to provide the finest in-home care possible.
NEW YORK, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NY-based Affirmed Home Care has announced its accreditation last month by CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Partner), receiving a perfect score at the conclusion of the accreditation process. Affirmed Co-founder and Director of Patient Services Caryl Petersohn (RN) said of the certification, "We have always been extremely proud of our staff and their commitment to excellence in patient care. Receiving a perfect score from CHAP is a recognition of their efforts to make Affirmed Home Care a premier home health care option for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut".
With 55 years of accreditation experience and counting, CHAP is one of the most recognized community-based accreditation programs in the home health care industry. An independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations, CHAP was the first accrediting body for home and community-based health care organizations in the United States, created as a joint venture between the American Public Health Association and the National League for Nursing. "By achieving CHAP accreditation, Affirmed Home Care has shown a commitment to excellence," said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President & CEO. "We are excited to begin our partnership with Affirmed by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement."
Barbara Katz, Affirmed Home Care Co-Founder, commented that "the accreditation from CHAP is not just a single event for us. It is an ongoing commitment to making programmatic improvements in high quality care. This has a hugely positive impact on our clients, our dedicated nursing staff, and our administrators by keeping us all accountable".
Katz's sentiments are echoed by Jennifer Alicandri (RN, BSN) Affirmed's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Getting an industry-wide accreditation like this is important as it guides our processes, workflows, and data usage, all of which improve the patient experience and quality of care". Alicandri continues, "we invested in this accreditation process by hiring industry experts and implementing protocols and procedures that went above and beyond current best practices. As an example, our nursing staff visit our patients more frequently than state standards, a policy we have had in place since the beginning. Our achieving a score of 100% is validation that our practices translate into more attentive and compassionate care for our clients and their families".
Another benefit of the CHAP accreditation is that it provides a mechanism for clients, patients and families to provide feedback for continuous improvements. As Katz emphasizes, "this is more than just a three-year certification process for Affirmed Home Care. We will continue enhancing and refining our processes and practices that result in the best possible patient experience. Our commitment to compassionate home health care is part of who we are".
