DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANSER and Rite-Solutions have been named as Platinum awardees by the US Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Medallion Program.
Supported in the submission of affirmative action data by Affirmity, a leading provider of software, consulting, and blended learning solutions in the DE&I and affirmative action space, the organizations were recognized for their positive contribution to veteran employment in 2020. A further 11 Affirmity customers were named among those who received Platinum and Gold awards.
The award is the only federal-level veterans' employment award recognizing a commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. This year saw 850 employers earn an award, up from 675 for the prior year.
"We're delighted to see the fantastic work of these great businesses rewarded in this year's HIRE Vets awardees list," said Jeffery D. Lewis, Co-Managing Director of Affirmity. "The Affirmity team has a role in helping many businesses prepare and prove veteran-related compliance reports. These awards speak to the huge difference that veteran skillsets make in the workforce, and the effort that goes into attracting and properly nurturing this sometimes-overlooked stream of labor."
Among the businesses named as Platinum Medallion winners in this year's list was Rite-Solutions, a veteran-founded software development, systems engineering, information technology, and learning development company. As revealed in a recent Q&A with the team on Affirmity's blog, veterans accounted for 23% of the organization's hires in 2020.
"Affirmity is a proactive partner that works with us on both our VETS-4212 and EEO-1 reports, as well as our overall affirmative action program," said Susan Borden, Vice President of People Operations at Rite-Solutions. "Through additional training they've helped us understand how to meet our goals, reach out to different areas in different ways to establish new initiatives, and get the most out of working with our consultant. We are always kept informed about new approaches and ideas for being more efficient."
The 2021 awardees of the US Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Medallion Program were announced on November 10, 1 p.m Eastern Time ahead of this year's Veterans Day holiday. To qualify for a Platinum award, employers must be able to demonstrate that veterans account for 10% of all hires in the award year, or they must have retained 85% of veterans employed in the previous year. Requirements for the Gold award are 7% new hires or 75% retention. Organizations must additionally, dependent on size and award level, have a combination of veteran organization/resource groups, leadership programs, HR veteran's initiatives, pay differential programs, and tuition assistance programs.
Among the organizations named as Platinum and Gold award winners were the following Affirmity customers:
- ANSER
- CAE USA INC
- Central Ohio Transit Authority
- PRIDE Industries
- Rite-Solutions
- Union Pacific
The full list of 2021 HIRE Vets awardees can be found on the official website.
For more on Affirmity's EEO-1 and VETS Reporting Services, contact the Affirmity team.
