HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AffordableHealthInsurance.com, a leading resource for information about cost-effective health insurance plans and Medicare options, has published a new survey report about the hidden costs associated with COVID-19 prevention and treatment. The study generated responses from 1,250 American adults.
According to the report, 42 percent of vaccinated Americans paid for the COVID-19 vaccine, despite statements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that vaccines would be available free of charge. Forty-three percent of respondents also say they did not expect a medical bill. In contrast, 35 percent of respondents who expected to pay for the vaccine were unsure about the cost until they received the bill.
The study also shows that only 32 percent of uninsured Americans got the shot for free, compared to 66 percent of Americans with insurance. Similarly, 40 percent of respondents without insurance say they paid $50 or more for the COVID vaccine. This disparity may be an influencing factor among 26 percent of Americans who say they do not believe the CDC's statement that the vaccines are available for free. Correspondingly, 44 percent of these respondents also remain unvaccinated.
Survey results indicate that Americans who seek testing for COVID-19 at health clinics, government testing sites, or pharmacies may also encounter unexpected costs. Fifty-three percent of respondents report getting tested through these facilities at least once, and half paid for their test. Thirty-eight percent of survey participants who paid for testing did not expect the bill. As with the vaccine, 35 percent of respondents who expected to pay were uninformed about the cost beforehand.
Concerns about the cost of COVID-19 treatment prevented 28 percent of people from seeking attention after their diagnosis. Among this group, 50 percent did not seek medical care due to the fear of a surprise bill, and the other half say they were discouraged to get treatment after learning how much it would cost.
Additionally, 31 percent of respondents who sought treatment for COVID-19 also encountered a lack of transparency regarding the costs. Seventy percent of patients had to pay for their treatment, with relatively similar costs between the insured and uninsured.
Forty-two percent of respondents who paid did not know that they would be charged, while 37 percent of patients anticipated paying for treatment but did not know the exact charges.
AffordableHealthInsurance.com commissioned this study to gain insight into challenges associated with COVID-19 preventative care and the transparency of healthcare costs. The study was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish on December 27, 2021. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.affordablehealthinsurance.com/despite-promises-of-free-covid-vaccines-2-in-5-vaccinated-americans-billed-for-shots/.
