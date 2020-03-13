COLUMBUS, Ga., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a message to all Aflac U.S. employees today, Aflac executives announced new measures designed to provide additional safety and security for the more than 5,700 Aflac employees across the United States.
These measures are in place through June 30, 2020, and allow for up to an additional 30 calendar days of paid leave for employees who experience symptoms consistent with or diagnosed as COVID-19. All Aflac employees and their dependents who are covered under the company-sponsored major medical policy will also experience a waiver of their copays when using telemedicine to receive a consultation for symptoms related to COVID-19. The company will cover 100% of the cost for COVID-19 tests.
"The steps we are taking today are designed not only to protect our employees, but to remind everyone that Aflac is a company that takes care of its people with the same integrity that we serve our customers," said Aflac U.S. President Teresa L. White.
In addition to these amended benefits, Aflac pays for certain important supplemental benefits for its employees that contain hospitalization benefits and a once-per-year annual wellness benefit when seeking medical treatment.
"We are encouraging all of our employees to take advantage of this one-time annual benefit if and when they seek medical attention related to COVID-19 concerns or in general," White said.
To date, Aflac has no confirmed cases of coronavirus in U.S. operations.
Recognizing the need for telecommuting for worksite safety and family needs as school closings increase, the company has increased capacity for working remotely. The company currently has 45% of employees working remotely, with select departments and locations at 100%, and is developing capabilities for additional work-at-home capacity as circumstances require. The company has ensured all employees working remotely see no disruption in compensation and benefits and are reimbursed for expenses associated with working remotely and productively.
"We are confident that the measures we are putting in place will help our employees feel safe and secure while not adversely impacting business continuity, specifically our ability to provide the excellent service that our customers have appreciated for 65 years," White said.
About Aflac Incorporated
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.
Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York. WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.
Media contact – Catherine Hernandez-Blades, 706-596-3014 or cblades@aflac.com
Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com