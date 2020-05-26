COLUMBUS, Ga., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leader in supplemental insurance at U.S. worksites, today announced a $1 million donation to Crisis Text Line. A global, not-for-profit organization established in 2013 and specializing in mental health intervention, Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, confidential support to people in crisis via SMS texting. Aflac's donation will help fund the organization's new campaign, For the Frontlines, aimed at helping individuals battling the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.
Crisis Text Line responds to thousands of texts each day from individuals experiencing mental or emotional distress and has reported an increase in communication with frontline workers and their family members impacted by the pandemic. Individuals seeking crisis counseling who text FRONTLINE to 741741 are connected to trained counselors who provide support in dealing with issues such as anxiety, stress, fear and isolation and help them identify coping strategies and other resources.
"The physical toll this pandemic has levied against so many people has been profound," Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "An equally and sometimes greater emotional impact has been felt by the frontline and essential workers who have faced this virus head-on for months, without relief, in areas like New York City and other communities. Aflac Incorporated wants to recognize these dedicated heroes by providing this donation of $1 million to Crisis Text Line, who will use it to assist those enduring unbearable mental and emotional fatigue."
"When you're sinking and you reach up for a hand, Aflac and Crisis Text Line are those hands you want to be there. And right now, a lot of folks could use a strong hand. We want to thank Aflac for this generous donation that will help us help frontline workers and others in need," said Nancy Lublin, Co-Founder and CEO of Crisis Text Line.
In April, Aflac Incorporated donated a total of $5 million to the Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI) and Direct Relief to manufacture and deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) and essential medical items to health workers responding to the coronavirus. The company also donated ¥500 million to similar organizations in Japan, where Aflac generates more than 70% of its revenues.
As part of its overall pandemic response, Aflac has addressed the needs of policyholders, employees, 1099 independent agents who sell Aflac products, and the local communities where Aflac and Aflac Group Insurance are headquartered.
"We are pleased that Aflac Incorporated is able to step up and do our share to help communities and individuals in crisis," said Aflac Incorporated President and COO Fred Crawford. "Like all responsible businesses across the country, we understand there are extraordinary challenges caused by COVID-19 that require attention. Providing assistance to people in distress aligns with our core mission, and that of our partners and shareholders, of being there for people in their time of need."
About Aflac Incorporated
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.
About Crisis Text Line
Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, confidential support for people in crisis via text. Crisis Counselors complete a 30-hour training and have 24/7 supervision by full-time Crisis Text Line mental health professionals. In the US, Text CRISIS to 741741 to be connected to a trained Crisis Counselor. Crisis Text Line currently offers its service in the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland.
