ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelini Pharma Inc. U.S., an international healthcare company headquartered in Maryland, announce major changes to its leading dialysis infection control products.
A New Era in Dialysis Infection Control
ALCAVIS 50®, High-level Disinfectant for Dialysis Catheters, Caps & Connectors and EXSEPT® PLUS, Antimicrobial Exit Site, Skin & Wound Cleanser, have a New Look and a New Name, yet the Same Legacy the dialysis community has relied on and trusted for two decades has been kept intact.
"Some might say redesigning labels and logos, changing colors, and updating the name of EXSEPT PLUS, adding 'Antimicrobial,' is a risk. ALCAVIS 50 and EXSEPT PLUS are the standard of care in the dialysis community and the marketing best practice is to not fix what isn't broken. But even dominate products must be modernized, improved upon, and reinvented for new generation healthcare providers. And never assume that a competitor isn't on the horizon. We have preserved the integrity of the brands, while enhancing the products. This is the perfect time to launch a new era in dialysis infection control," said Steve Adler, Director of Sales & Marketing.
The Changes are More Than Aesthetic
ALCAVIS 50 AND EXSEPT PLUS are typically used as an effective and safe combination to prevent infection. The original bottles and labels were indistinguishable, medicinal, and a dull white. They have been changed to individual color schemes of royal blue and turquoise, allowing healthcare providers and patients to better recognize the difference between them, avoiding any confusion and errors.
The new labels clearly specify the features of each product and the product logos, enlarged and placed distinctly on the bottle, have been changed to state the FDA 510k-cleared registered indication. "There is no mistaking what ALCAVIS 50 and EXSEPT PLUS do and how they benefit the clinician and patient in controlling infection. Our customers will be very appreciative of the change because it's truly for the betterment of them and their patients and that's not a marketing risk, that's just practicing better healthcare," said Steve Adler.
Shipping Soon
The newly labeled bottles will be shipping in phases as inventory of the prior product is depleted. Arrival to distributors and facilities will be in Q2 2020.
About Angelini Pharma Inc.
Established 100-years ago, Angelini Pharmaceuticals has grown to become an international leader in saving patient lives. Two decades ago, American-based Angelini Pharma Inc. was created in Maryland. As a dominant leader in dialysis infection control, they have broadened their portfolio to combat the crisis of healthcare-acquired infections. To learn more, visit Angelini's new redesigned website, www.angelini-us.com.
