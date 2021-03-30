WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Georgetown Home Care (GHC) is reporting positive results after the inaugural year of its Key Program.
Following the success of the pilot program in the Spring of 2019, GHC further decreased the readmission rate for 2020 to 5.56% for patients in the Key Program at Georgetown Hospital. This compared favorably to Georgetown Hospital's overall readmission rate of 15.7% and the national average of 15.6%. The Key Program provides the hospital care team eyes and ears in the patients' home, virtually eliminating three of the four most common reasons for preventable hospital readmissions.
"We are truly thrilled with the first-year results of our program," said John Bradshaw, CEO of Georgetown Home Care. "It proves that when you have an outstanding partner like Georgetown Hospital who understands how much of an impact innovation can have on patient outcomes, you can accomplish great things."
Georgetown Home Care achieved these results by providing Nurse Practitioners to track the progress of recently discharged patients, adapting to the needs of various types of discharges across all disciplines, with the added challenge of the pandemic. The key program reinforces to patients how to be successful at home and provides an opportunity for better care coordination post hospital stay. From an institutional perspective, GHC's Key Program produces results in a more cost effective and easier way than if the hospital or facility were to try and recreate this in house.
GHC's Key Program was designed to answer the question of "why do patients keep coming back here?" The Key Program is a proprietary program that significantly reduces the rate of preventable hospital readmissions. It was founded after years of studying hospital readmission mitigation, more specifically what makes a patient's ability to recover at home more successful that others.
GHC's Key Program is available to all hospitals and facilities in the DC metro area.
