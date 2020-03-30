WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the U.S. Aftermath Services, LLC remains committed to providing rapid response COVID-19 disinfection to help flatten the curve and keep other essential businesses running safely. Per the federal guidelines, Aftermath Services has been added as part of the Emergency Services Sector within the Hazardous Materials category. This designation acknowledges workers who support hazardous materials response and cleanup as essential to critical infrastructure viability.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Aftermath Services has expanded their longstanding virucidal disinfectant program to include a Virus Eradication Program specially designed to combat COVID-19 using processes approved by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With a nationwide presence, Aftermath Services adheres to a higher standard of compliance with federal and state regulations. Organizations across the country can expect fast, reliable, and dependable service. To date, Aftermath has provided its emergency disinfection services and expertise to hundreds of organizations ranging from energy providers to industrial facilities, sports franchises, food service and restaurants, municipalities, police departments, and other public service agencies.
"When the safety of your workers, customers, and community are on the line, having a trusted partner is key," said Doug Berto, Chief Executive Officer for Aftermath Services. "That's why organizations have relied on Aftermath Services' experience, expertise, and professionalism for close to 25 years. With today's growing concerns regarding Coronavirus, we understand the urgency to develop a pandemic response protocol, so we've made it simpler for organizations to protect themselves with our Virus Eradication Programs."
In these unprecedented times, Aftermath is, and has been, committed to serving communities across the country and helping them get back to a small sense of normalcy.
For more information about Aftermath Services' Virus Eradication Program, please visit: https://www.aftermath.com/services/coronavirus-cleaning/
ABOUT AFTERMATH SERVICES
Aftermath Services is the premier provider of virucidal disinfection, trauma cleaning and biohazard remediation, with nearly 50 regional offices and approximately 100 mobile units located across the country. Aftermath Services' trained experts, rapid response capability, and experience make it the clear choice for handling not only COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, but biohazard and trauma cleanup needs for families, communities and businesses. Aftermath is proud of the critical role that it plays on the frontline, along with health care professionals, law enforcement, and first responders in helping to combat and diminish the spread of this global pandemic.
Contact Info:
Vikas Chopra
877-702-2269
vchopra@aftermath.com