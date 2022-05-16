Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) and the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation (HHWF) have partnered to award a new postdoctoral research fellowship that grants financial support to help further the careers of the next generation of genomics scientists engaged in biological or medical research.
ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) and the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation (HHWF) have partnered to award a new postdoctoral research fellowship that grants financial support to help further the careers of the next generation of genomics scientists engaged in biological or medical research.
Since 1947, The HHWF Fellowship has been providing independent postdoctoral research support to young biomedical scientists. The Foundation recognizes and encourages independent thinking, creativity, and passion for scientific discovery. The HHWF Fellowship Program has excelled at nurturing young scientists, who go on to contribute significantly to the advancement of biomedical research, in many cases with landmark discoveries recognized by major awards.
Applications for the 2023 Postdoctoral Research Fellowship can be submitted through 5:00pm EST, June 15, 2022 at http://hhwf.org/research-fellowship/application/.
About AGBT:
AGBT is the world-renowned, not-for-profit provider of three prestigious conferences and networking events for the leading luminaries and change-makers of the life sciences and global biotech community. AGBT delivers a trifecta of preeminent conferences and networking events for the world's top genome science and technology researchers, leaders, and innovators to share the latest advances, discoveries, and breakthroughs with influential peers and key decision-makers. By providing opportunities for the global scientific community and technology industry to gather and collaborate in casual, intimate settings, AGBT functions as a key player in advancing DNA sequencing technologies, driving novel applications, and furthering experimental and analytical approaches for genomic studies in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit http://www.agbt.org.
