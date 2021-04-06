SARASOTA, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Age Safe America, LLC is pleased to offer the Family Caregiver ESSENTIALS™ online program to empower and support this invisible army. Being a Caregiver doesn't come with an instruction manual, and most family caregivers feel overwhelmed and under trained. This online video course offers real world advice for caregiving for aging parents or loved ones with short or long-term chronic illness. The information is presented by two professionals with personal experience and perspective on important topics that are essential tools in caregiving.
The free online program provides individuals with actionable ways to fulfill their role more effectively. Caregiving can happen suddenly or evolve over time and this program has topics along the entire spectrum of the caregiving experience. Individual modules address important topics such as care advocacy, creating care teams, self-care, impacts on home and career life, as well as planning for the legal and financial implications of caregiving.
This is not an academic course; this is the manual everyone can use when suddenly… you're a caregiver. Each participant can choose to view all the modules or pick the most relevant topics to start. The comprehensive program also includes a downloadable study guide and extensive references and resources. In addition, businesses, organizations and municipalities can contact Age Safe America to obtain a distribution license to offer the course to their clients or members.
"Since the many challenges of caregiving accelerated in 2020, our Age Safe® Services Registry has seen considerable growth. Currently we are working directly with those we have trained and certified along with leading industry associations and organizations with a professional ethics standard. This enhances our ability to help support older adults and their family members with a myriad of needs including matching them with a certified Senior Home Safety Specialist™ to perform a comprehensive home safety assessment, vetted professional remodelers, or local home care providers nationwide," said Steven Bailey, Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC.
Age Safe America has trained professionals throughout eight countries and has earned the reputation as a leader in the aging-in-place space with their Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification. They have trained healthcare professionals, home care agencies, case managers, social workers, first responders, entrepreneurs, industry executives, assisted living communities, realtors, senior move managers, contractors, remodelers, home inspectors, handyman services, as well as non-profit and Fortune 100 companies.
The Family Caregiver ESSENTIALS™ is their first consumer program and a perfect way to introduce millions of families to the Age Safe® Services Registry. The program is available at no cost through the Age Safe America website. Go here to learn more and register for Free Access: https://agesafeamerica.com/family-caregiver-essentials/
Age Safe® America is a national membership, training and advocacy organization. Since 2015 the company has been led by nationally recognized experts in fall prevention, senior home safety, aging-in-place, universal design, home modifications, environmental assessment, and marketing to seniors and aging boomers. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children.
