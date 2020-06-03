ATLANTA, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Ten22, an award-winning healthcare public relations and digital marketing services company, achieves an important company milestone—15 successful years serving healthcare IT companies. January 2020 officially marked the company's 15th year in business. Today, the agency reports important industry accolades, remarkable customer satisfaction and continued client diversification within the healthcare market.
"Our long-standing success, quality reputation and recent growth are directly attributable to the strength and solid work ethic of our team," says Beth Friedman, Founder and CEO of Agency Ten22. In January 2005, Friedman signed the agency's first client, the American Health Information Management Association, to help build and launch the association's personal health record campaign. Since then, the agency has consistently added new clients to its roster including Caregility, HealthEC, Vispa and ZOLL Data Systems.
Agency Ten22 currently works with 15 companies and reports an 88% customer retention rate. Even during the recent COVID-19 crisis, the team has worked around the clock to serve their clients and the healthcare industry—including 35 earned media placements, dozens of branded content pieces, 16 broadcast and TV spots, and more in just two short months.
Healthcare editors also appreciate Agency Ten22's hard work and deep industry connections. "Working with Beth is always a pleasure. With firsthand experience in the industry, she's knowledgeable and understanding of the nuances that matter," says John Lynn, Founder of healthcarescene.com. "Beth is passionate about her work and thoughtful in her approach, which makes her unique. The agency understands that relationships are essential to success."
Friedman was named one of PR News' Top Women in PR for 2019, and in 2020 the agency was an honorable mention recipient in the prestigious Ragan PR Daily Awards. With well-recognized expertise in health information management, revenue cycle and health IT, the company's broad range of clients now includes telehealth, population health and data analytics technologies.
