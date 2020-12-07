STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) (STO:SOBI) is pleased to invite analysts, investors and media to its Virtual Capital Markets Day on 10 December 2020 at 13:00-16:00 CET.
Presentations will be given by CEO Guido Oelkers, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer Ravi Rao, Head of Immunology & International Norbert Oppitz, and CFO Henrik Stenqvist.
Agenda in brief:
- Strategy and realising opportunities Guido Oelkers
- Innovation management at Sobi Ravi Rao
- Internationalisation strategy Norbert Oppitz
- Financial update Henrik Stenqvist
- Wrap-up and live Q&A Guido Oelkers
The event will start at 13:00 and will be broadcast live.
The live webcast can be followed on: Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020
A Q&A session will follow the presentations.
Dial-in details for the conference call are:
Sweden (Sverige): +46 8 505 583 74
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9272
United States: +1 844 625 1570
Please visit sobi.com for more information.
Recordings of the presentations, and the presentations themselves, will be made available on the website, in the Investors section.
About Sobi
Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.
Contact
Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations
+ 46 733 666 599
paula.treutiger@sobi.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/agenda--sobi-capital-markets-day-2020,c3250184
The following files are available for download:
Agenda: Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020