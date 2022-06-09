Upgraded site offers high-quality, curated oncology and healthcare news, along with interactive features and self-publishing.
MALVERN, Pa. , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aggrego Oncology, the leading source for high-quality oncology and healthcare news and information, now offers an enhanced experience for physicians and clinicians in the oncology field. The updates launched on June 3, making the premier oncology information hub even stronger with powerful new features allowing site users to self-publish their work and interact with colleagues.
Aggrego Oncology brings relevant, reliable news directly to subscribers based on their preferences. A dedicated editorial team vets and uploads content on the site multiple times a day, ensuring that site users stay abreast of ever-evolving updates in the oncology space and that clinicians can access the tools they need to enrich their armamentarium. Aggrego Oncology features original content including video interviews with key opinion leaders, written Q&As, and a weekly news podcast, Aggrego Pulse, hosted by Brian Van Tine, MD, Ph.D., Washington University.
"We had two main goals for our new and improved site: first, to continuously look for ways to provide the latest and most relevant information to healthcare professionals in the oncology field, and also to provide an easy-to-use, engaging platform where our site users can find the information they need," said Jeff Hennessy Jr., President, HMP Omnimedia. "Our site users now have an enhanced experience, with interactive features allowing them to find and share information and engage with others throughout the oncology community."
Enhancements include:
- Aggrego News – news content
- Aggrego TV – videos
- Aggrego Radio – podcasts
- Aggrego Conference Hub – conference registration and coverage
- Aggrego Play – quizzes, apps, slideshows, and other relevant interactive content
- Aggrego Social – aggregated social media posts and user-generated content
- Aggrego Partner Spotlights – engaging content from site sponsors
Users can register on the site, create a profile, and submit their own articles and blogs for review and publication. It offers access to practical continuing education opportunities. Users can also comment on articles, send private messages to other site users, and share ideas, network, and collaborate without leaving the platform.
"In the coming months, we will add more features to the site to continue to refine and update the user experience and further solidify our position as a one-stop resource for the on-the-go oncology healthcare community," Hennessy said.
For more information or to register, visit aggrego.news.
