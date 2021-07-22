BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agilitech has appointed a CRO to reflect the evolution of the company over the last year, and to strategically support future growth across all industries and areas of operation. Phil Sanders joined the company in 2020, leading the launch of the pioneering Biotech group, and has been instrumental in shaping the Agilitech brand strategy and vision. In his role as CRO, Phil is committed to shaping the company's future, developing and implementing the Business Development and overall Sales Strategy Plan, so that the company can confidently meet or exceed its financial goals moving forward.
As Agilitech looks toward the future, the company is focused on remaining true to its foundational values. This was a key consideration in appointing Sanders to the CRO position.
Phil brings an impressive wealth of knowledge and experience to Agilitech's executive leadership team, including previous senior management positions in operations, sales and marketing, and finance, and the successful start up of two local automation companies. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated the ability to architect and implement success for an organization by recognizing opportunities for growth and developing the strategy to execute on that vision for significant revenue streams. His experience across different sectors, disciplines, and industries makes him well placed to successfully integrate a consistent and effective sales strategy across every operational group within Agilitech, resulting in sustainable revenue growth for the company as a whole.
Following the recent re-brand and launch into new industries, Agilitech is channeling this momentum into strategizing for growth. In his role as both Biotech Chief Innovation Officer and Agilitech CRO, Phil is set to be a dynamic and strategic force for the company's mission of powering possibilities for today and tomorrow.
About Agilitech
Founded as IES in 2002, Agilitech now encompasses three main sectors: Energy, Food & Beverage, and Biotech. Building on a reputation of quality, integrity and value, Agilitech provides tailored, integrated and agile engineering solutions, automation services, and construction services. With the launch of the company's Biotech group, Agilitech also offers flexible and unique single-use technologies for biotech research through full-scale production. Across multiple industries and diverse contexts, Agilitech adds value through smart engineering and automation solutions that are specifically tailored to the unique needs of each customer. Visit our website at http://www.agilitechgroup.com, our Biotech group at http://www.agilitech.bio, our digital press kit at https://www.agilitechgroup.com/digital-press-kit/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.
