Voice assistants and AI will help mitigate social isolation among older adults and enable them to access information more easily in the privacy of their home. This report takes a long look at the benefits of voice assistants and their underlying artificial intelligence capabilities.
PORT SAINT LUCY, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The oldest baby boomer turns 76 this month. Recognizing the business opportunity for the ballooning aging population, including a critical shortage of care workers, multiple funders are rising to the challenge – and delivering new and intriguing trend-setting innovations, including 'touchless' everything, voice-enabled everything, and AI-enabled everything. Beyond playing music and reading books, Voice and AI capabilities will help older adults more easily obtain products and services they want, speak to friends and family, and improve their wellbeing in old age. The report follows the January report, https://www.ageinplacetech.com/page/market-overview-technology-aging-2022.
AI will be applied to improving wellbeing in old age. Recommendations based on the history of a user's conversations will be accepted and standard. New features will be offered based on utilization of existing capabilities (music, recipes, trips, books, advice). Comparisons between an individual's status and the general population will be made prior to a suggestion about health, activity, and engagement.
This is the only market research report to take a comprehensive look at how voice and AI capabilities can be specifically applied to benefit older adults. Long-time Forrester and tech industry veteran Laurie M. Orlov launched the market research company in 2009 with a blog, product, and industry information which can be found at http://www.ageinplacetech.com.
