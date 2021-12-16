PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent product introductions from the three big platform players, Amazon, Apple, and Google, demonstrate that the Smart Home technology market is maturing and increasingly ready to serve a mature audience. These companies see the older adult market as largely untapped, and further, as a market with substantial wealth, home ownership rate, and desire to remain in their homes as long as feasible.
This report, The Future of Smart Homes and Older Adults 2021, found at (https://www.ageinplacetech.com/page/future-smart-homes-and-older-adults-202), assesses the coming market change in smart home offerings. Today's smart home gaggle of gadgets, installed by Do-it-yourselfers, is inadequate for aging baby boomers. These devices have depended on a user with motivation, a willingness to read the manual, and a tolerance for trial and error. The broad population of 54 million older adults represents a range of support needs from none to extensive, from living situations that are 100% independent to living with caregivers to group settings with substantial support services.
This report is based upon interviews with 28 executives from companies interested in the market for or use of smart home technologies in the service of older adults – including product developers, senior living, healthcare, and home care solution providers, consultants, and integrators.
Media Contact
Laurie Orlov, Aging and Health Technology Watch, +1 772-345-3725, laurie@ageinplacetech.com
Laurie Orlov, Aging and Health Technology Watch, 772-345-3725, laurie@ageinplacetech.com
SOURCE Aging and Health Technology Watch